The Queen in Edinburgh: 10 newly-released archive photos show Queen's long relationship with Edinburgh
The Queen’s long relationship with Edinburgh has been illustrated in a series of photographs newly released from Edinburgh City Council’s archive.
It follows the Queen’s lying-at-rest in St Giles’ Cathedral, which ended on Tuesday (September 13) with the transfer of her coffin to London, where it is now lying in state at Westminster Hall.
The photographs include a visit she made as Princess Elizabeth in 1945 along with her parents, her own proclamation as Queen at the Mercat Cross, and the visit she made in 1953 after her coronation – as well as several shots from her Silver Jubilee visit to the Capital in 1977.
Lord Provost Robert Aldridge, who is also Lord Lieutenant, the sovereign’s representative in Edinburgh, said: “In death, just as in life, Scotland’s capital city has served Her Majesty and the Royal Family faithfully and allowed residents and visitors alike the opportunity to pay their final respects.
"Her Majesty was a leader who stood steadfast in service for seven decades, in which time she made many trips to Edinburgh which we remember with great fondness.
“I am immensely proud of the work undertaken by council colleagues, partner agencies, and volunteers which ensured that Her Majesty’s final journey to Edinburgh befitted the great legacy which she leaves behind. I would also like to pay tribute to the people of Edinburgh who showcased the very best of our great city.”
The pictures are held by Capital Collections, the image library of Edinburgh Libraries and Museums and Galleries.