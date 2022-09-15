It follows the Queen’s lying-at-rest in St Giles’ Cathedral, which ended on Tuesday (September 13) with the transfer of her coffin to London, where it is now lying in state at Westminster Hall.

The photographs include a visit she made as Princess Elizabeth in 1945 along with her parents, her own proclamation as Queen at the Mercat Cross, and the visit she made in 1953 after her coronation – as well as several shots from her Silver Jubilee visit to the Capital in 1977.

Lord Provost Robert Aldridge, who is also Lord Lieutenant, the sovereign’s representative in Edinburgh, said: “In death, just as in life, Scotland’s capital city has served Her Majesty and the Royal Family faithfully and allowed residents and visitors alike the opportunity to pay their final respects.

"Her Majesty was a leader who stood steadfast in service for seven decades, in which time she made many trips to Edinburgh which we remember with great fondness.

“I am immensely proud of the work undertaken by council colleagues, partner agencies, and volunteers which ensured that Her Majesty’s final journey to Edinburgh befitted the great legacy which she leaves behind. I would also like to pay tribute to the people of Edinburgh who showcased the very best of our great city.”

The pictures are held by Capital Collections, the image library of Edinburgh Libraries and Museums and Galleries.

Queen opens Edinburgh Airport Celebrations for the Queen's first 25 years on the throne included a five-day visit to Edinburgh in May 1977. Here, she boards a plane at Edinburgh Airport after officially opening the new terminal.

The visit of a princess In 1945, a young Princess Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret joined their parents King George VI and Queen Elizabeth on a two-day visit to Edinburgh. It marked a national celebration of final victory in World War II and included a march-past in Princes Street by Forces of all categories. Crowds lined the streets to watch the procession. Later, the Royal party made a late-night tour to observe celebratory bonfires and firework displays. The visit also included several investiture ceremonies at the Palace of Holyroodhouse as well as a service at St Giles Cathedral, before they continued on to other parts of Scotland.

Elizabeth is proclaimed Queen Following her father's death in 1952, Elizabeth was proclaimed Queen at the Mercat Cross on the High Street. Here, the Guard of Honour is lined up in rows, the soldiers wearing caps and holding rifles with bayonets over their shoulders. Dignitaries and officials wearing ceremonial dress, which would have included then Lord Provost James Miller, surround the area and stand on the platform of the Mercat Cross to address the assembled crowd.

The new Queen visits city museum The new Queen visited Huntly House Museum on the Royal Mile on June 28, 1952. A large crowd gathered on either side of the street in the Canongate to catch a glimpse of her. A row of polished black cars are parked outside the building which now houses the Museum of Edinburgh. The young Queen can be seen wearing a hat and a fur wrap over her dress as she talks to an official beside the open door to her awaiting car.