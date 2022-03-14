From classics to super bikes and stunt teams, there was plenty for fans of all ages to see and enjoy during the event at the Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre.
Major bike fans got to take in some classics from KTM, Yamaha, Triumph, Honda, Suzuki, Indian Motorcycles Husqvarna, Harley Davidson, and more.
We take a look at some of the pictures and highlights from a memorable day in the Capital.
1. Two Brothers racing team complete stunts.
The team perform a choreographed show with the very latest cutting edge street bike freestyle tricks, then followed by tandem tricks from Vandal and Trina, the show then comes to an end with the awesome adrenaline filled drift bikes making plenty of noise and smoke.
Photo: Lisa Ferguson
2. The Classic Bike hall
Fans enjoyed looking around classic bikes on display in the Capital.
Photo: Contributed.
3. Two Brothers stunt team
Photo: Lisa Ferguson
4. Thousands were wowed by live displays at the show
Two Brothers Racing stunt team has been formed for eight years now and is a trio team consisting of Mark Van Driel Aka Vandal and Paul Todd AKA Toddy and Katrina Van Driel. Picture; Lisa Ferguson
Photo: Lisa Ferguson