The Snuts halted their headline show in Oxford on Sunday night, following what they say was inappropriate behaviour by some men in the audience.

The Whitburn band, whose debut album WL hit the No.1 spot in April, were performing at the O2 Academy – but stopped performing midway through their set, due to to the behaviour of “male fans” who were making others feel “unsafe”.

In a statement on Instragam, the band said: “Apologies to everyone for stopping tonight's show. We are absolutely furious to learn about the behaviour of male fans at our show in Oxford.

“This is a male problem and it is only the responsibility of males to stamp it out. No one should ever feel unsafe at gigs and it's your responsibility to report and call out your friends if they are acting like animals.

“You don't get to act like that at our shows.”

