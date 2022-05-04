The sound of mining at special Newtongrange performances

Through music, ‘The Final Shift’ explores the history and legacy of coal mining in Scotland from the earliest days of industrial mining through to the Miner’s Strike in the 1980’s.

In the performance Josie Duncan sings a mix of traditional mining songs and some original songs she wrote for the show. Accompanying Josie is a four-piece folk band and the Newtongrange Silver Band who will play some traditional brass band music as well as original brass parts written for the performance by Andrew Duncan.

There are two performances on May 22 at the National Mining Museum of Scotland - 3pm (sold out) and 7.30pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newtongrange Silver Band.