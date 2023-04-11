King Charles III is due to be crowned on Saturday, May 6, and in preparation, the Stone of Destiny will be moved from Edinburgh to Westminster Abbey. Here is why.

What is the Stone of Destiny?

The Stone of Destiny, clach-na-cinneamhain, is also known as the Stone of Scone and is the ancient symbol of Scotland’s monarchy. It’s origins are unknown, as it has been used for centuries in the coronation of Scottish Royalty. It was kept at Scone Abbey, near Perth until it was stolen by English King Edward I in 1296. From then it was used for the English Kings and Queens.

The Stone of Destiny safely ensconced in the Great Hall in Edinburgh Castle on St Andrew's Day, 1996 (Picture: PA)

1914 bombing

The stone, which had remained in Westminster Abbey, was split in two after a bombing planned by the Suffragettes. The bomb, loaded with nuts and bolts was left next to the coronation chair in the Abbey, and when it went off, it took off part of the chair and split the stone in half. This wasn’t noticed until the 1950s, when it was stolen.

The 1950 heist

On Christmas day in 1950, four Scottish students – Ian Hamilton, Gavin Vernon, Kay Matheson and Alan Stuart – removed the stone from Westminster Abbey in London, to bring it back home. In order to lie low after the theft, they buried the stone in a Kent field. The stone was repaired while back in Scotland and three months later, the stone appeared at the high altar of Arbroath Abbey.

The police in London, who had undertaken an unsuccessful search for the stone, were informed, and took the stone back to Westminster. There were rumours that the stone had been replicated, and the artefact that had returned to England was not in fact, the real one.

In 1996

