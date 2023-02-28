The BBC has confirmed that hit gameshow The Traitors will be back for a second series – and contestants from Edinburgh are being invited to apply.

The new season will once again see Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman at the helm, with a new group of 22 contestants entering the castle in the Scottish Highlands in the hopes of winning £120,000 in the 'ultimate game of trust and treachery’.

Last year, the epic first season of The Traitors took the nation by storm, as millions tuned in to watch. The reality show became the biggest new series for young audiences across all BBC titles last year, drawing in an impressive 34 million viewers since launching.

The Traitors has been confirmed for a second season. Photo: BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Mark Mainz

Looking ahead to series two, Winkleman said: “I can’t wait to go back to the castle to watch people play the greatest game on television. I’m knitting a high funnel sweater immediately.”

In a video posted to Twitter, Winkleman also encouraged potential contestants to apply, asking: “Can you spot a liar? Could you betray those around you? How would you fare at the round table?"

You can apply via the BBC Take Part page here.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, says: “Last year’s ambitious and bingeable hit The Traitors with Claudia Winkleman is coming back with the brilliant team at Studio Lambert set to bring viewers another magnificent series full of drama and suspense.

“We can certainly expect even more deceit and psychological games for the Traitors and Faithfuls.”

What is The Traitors?

For those who didn’t catch the first series, The Traitors is a reality competition series built on strategy and suspicion.

A team of players will compete in a series of missions, the more missions they win, the bigger the prize pot.

However, amongst the players lie the ‘Traitors’. The Traitors will meet in secret and decide who to eliminate from their fellow players known as a ‘Faithful’. The aim of the Traitors is to stay undetected until the end of the game.

Whilst trying to avoid being eliminated, the Faithfuls must figure out who is a Traitor and vote them out so they can take the prize money for themselves. If a Traitor makes it to the end, they are in with a chance of taking home the cash prize.

