The true taste of Spain arrives at new restaurant in Edinburgh's east end

With a head chef from Seville who has a passion for traditional tapas the new La Sal will open at the end of the week opposite the Playhouse.

Popular with the local Spanish community and rubbing shoulders with Giuliano's on Union Place, La Sal will serve dishes straight from the heart of Spain.

La Sal is set to open at the east end.

For those missing the affordable, authentic and relentlessly cheerful tapas of the restaurant, which used to be on Howden Street in Newignton, La Sal's new iteration is due to open on Thursday.

And heading up the new space is chef Manuel Montes from Seville. Living in Edinburgh for eight years he has worked at top restaurants Six by Nico, Baba and The Huxley.

"It'll be straight up, traditional Spanish food," Manuel said. "Tapas, paellas and of course some very good wines. We're looking forward to welcoming everybody soon."

Favourites such as Iberico cured ham, chicken, ham and mushroom croquetas, squid rings with batterd cod and spicy king prawns and tortilla are on the menu.

La Sal is set to open next door to Giuliano's.

As well as dishes such as retorta tio pepe, sheep’s milk cheese served with two glasses of Tío Pepe and quince paste with raisin bread, foie de navarra con pan de pasas - duck foie from Navarre served with raisin bread and pastel de berenjena, an aubergine layer with egg, almond and a rich tomato sauce.

