An Edinburgh teenager is hoping to impress The Voice UK judges this weekend as she takes to the stage to perform under the bright lights in the hope of ‘seeing at least one chair turn around'.

Elyssa Tait, from Barnton, has already achieved extraordinary success after making it to the televised stages of the competition – a feat that saw the 13-year-old selected as one of 32 finalists out of an estimated 60,000 entrants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elyssa, who has performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival for the last three years, said auditioning for the show has been ‘really surreal.’ Speaking to the Evening News, the talented singer said: “It’s been such a good opportunity and the best experience and I’ve learned so much from it. But I’m really hoping I can make at least one chair turn around.” She added: “Having to audition for the show has definitely given me a wee snippet of what it would be like to perform on stage and be famous and it was really cool to have people do little things for you like hair and makeup.”

Edinburgh teenager Elyssa Tait will take part in The Voice Kids this Saturday July 8. The 13-year-old was selected as one of 32 finalists out of an estimated 60,000 entrants

Only telling her closest friends at school about her plans to enter the hit ITV show, Elyssa said: “They were over the moon for me because they know how much I love to sing and that I’d tried twice before. So they’re really proud of me getting to the televised stages and they’re really excited to watch the show on Saturday.”

The three-part series, which kicked off last week, sees some of the UK’s most talented young singers audition before a panel of celebrity judges who sit behind imposing large red chairs. And if impressed, the coaches – who include Ronan Keating and will.i.am - turn their chair to take them to the next round.

This Saturday, July 8, will showcase the second round of blind auditions, and should the Edinburgh starlet impress at least one celebrity judge, Elyssa will go on to compete against the remaining 16 acts at the final show on July 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elyssa’s father, Dougie, who along with wife Dominique travelled to Manchester and London for the audition stages with his daughter, said: “I don’t think I’ve ever been through anything so nerve-wracking to be honest. It’s quite incredible how intense the process is – I don’t know how the kids the cope. And we’re so proud of Elyssa and the whole journey that she’s been on. This is her third attempt and now she is finally reaping the rewards.”

Elyssa first began busking in Edinburgh aged nine and her father, Dougie, said over the years her voice has got 'stronger and stronger'

Dougie added: “For a wee girl she’s got quite a big voice. Both her grandparents on her mum’s side were opera singers with Scottish Opera. Although my wife and I are keen singers and we can hold a note, we’re certainly not where she got her talent from.”

Having first performed to Edinburgh crowds at the age of nine as part of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Elyssa has gone on to perform in the annual summer event three times as well as being a member of the Captivate Theatre group – and along with regular sessions with her singing coach, Vox Stars, the youngster says the experience has put her in good stead to perform in front of the four infamous red chairs.