Legendary rock band The Who has just announced a UK tour which will see them visit Edinburgh for the first time in 40 years.

Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey and band will be performing music from the band's near 60-year career with a full orchestra at the Castle Esplanade on July 8 and 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, February 3 at 10am. For more information, visit www.robomagicive.com or www.thewho.com

The Who's Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend performing live on stage. PhotoL Getty Images

The double-header of gigs follow last year’s highly-acclaimed ‘The Who Hits Back’ tour of the US, where the band shared the stage with some of the finest orchestras in America.

The 2023 UK tour will feature The Who’s full live band comprised of guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, second keyboardist Emily Marshall, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey and backing vocals by Billy Nicholls, along with orchestra conductor Keith Levenson, lead violinist

Katie Jacoby and lead cellist Audrey Snyder.

The Who wound up their tour of the US in November last year having wowed audiences in over 30 cities, with media and fans agreeing that the band were as good as, if not better, than ever and that the orchestral arrangements, most of which were done by the legendary David Campbell, brought a new depth and excitement to Pete Townshend’s music.

Performing with The Who and an orchestra had been a long-held ambition for singer Roger Daltrey.

He said: “Having not toured the UK for six years, it’s great that at this time of our careers we have the chance to go to places that are not on the usual touring map Edinburgh Castle and Derby, as well as the other cities across the country that we haven’t been to for decades, will make this very special for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This opportunity will give our UK Who fans the chance to hear our current show, which, with the addition of an orchestra, takes our music to new heights.”

Townshend added: “Roger initially christened this tour with an orchestra ‘Moving On!’ I love it. It is what both of us want to do. Move on, with new music, classic Who music, all performed in new and exciting ways. Taking risks, nothing to lose.

“I’m really looking forward to bringing this show to the UK.”

The Who are calling upon fans to add an optional £1 donation onto their ticket price at point of sale in support of Teenage Cancer Trust. Townshend and Daltrey are longstanding supporters and Roger has been the driving force behind Teenage Cancer Trust’s Royal Albert Hall concerts since they began in 2000. For more information visit www.teenagecancertrust.org

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

THE WHO WITH ORCHESTRA UK TOUR 2023

(*Joined by UB40 featuring Ali Campbell)

6th July - Sewell Group Craven Park, Hull*

8th July - Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

9th July - Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh

12th July - The O2, London

14th July - The Incora County Ground, Derby*

16th July - Badminton Estate, Bristol*

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

19th July - Seat Unique Riverside, Durham*

21st July - Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens*