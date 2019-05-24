These are the 11 items Edinburgh food banks are critically low on and how you can help

Have your say

An urgent appeal has been launched by Edinburgh food banks as they run critically low on a number of items.

Their 11 item wish-list was tweeted out this morning with the Edinburgh Food Project urging people to make 'emergency donations'.

As it stands, the Capital-based charity say they will not have enough of their key ingrediants to maje up next week's food parcels.

The tweet in full says: "We are currently running CRITICALLY LOW on 11 of our key items.

"As it stands we do not have enough food to make up next weeks food parcels and so we are asking for emergency donations!

"Please retweet this post and let the world know!!"

The 11 items are:

UHT milk

Long life fruit juice

Coffee

Tinned fruit

Tinned vegetables

Curry or pasta sauce

Confectionary or biscuits

Tinned rice or custard

Tinned potatoes

Breakfast cereal

Rice

How you can donate

You can head to any one of these donation points:

ASDA at The Jewel

Tesco Corstorphine

Tesco South Queensferry

Morrisons, Granton

Morrisons, Ferry Road

Morrisons, Gyle Centre

Morrisons, Hunters Tryst

Waitrose, Comely Bank

Waitrose, Morningside

Marks & Spencer, Princes Street

Marks & Spencer, Gyle Retail Park

Marks & Spencer, Kinnaird Retail Park

Marks & Spencer, Morningside

Marks & Spencer, Craigleith Retail Park

Sainsbury’s, Cameron Toll

Sainsbury’s, Lothian Road

Sainsbury’s Marchmont

Sainsbury’s Waverley Steps

Scotmid, South Queensferry

Scotmid, Duddingston

Scotmid, Kirkliston

You can also take your donations to the Edinburgh Food Project Warehouse and Office, which can be found at Unit 12 New Lairdship Yards, Edinburgh, EH11 3UY.

If you have any questions, you can call the charity on 0131 444 0030 or email info@edinburghnw.foodbank.org.uk