These are the 11 items Edinburgh food banks are critically low on and how you can help

An urgent appeal has been launched by Edinburgh food banks as they run critically low on a number of items.
Their 11 item wish-list was tweeted out this morning with the Edinburgh Food Project urging people to make 'emergency donations'.
As it stands, the Capital-based charity say they will not have enough of their key ingrediants to maje up next week's food parcels.
The tweet in full says: "We are currently running CRITICALLY LOW on 11 of our key items.
"As it stands we do not have enough food to make up next weeks food parcels and so we are asking for emergency donations!
"Please retweet this post and let the world know!!"
The 11 items are:
UHT milk
Long life fruit juice
Coffee
Tinned fruit
Tinned vegetables
Curry or pasta sauce
Confectionary or biscuits
Tinned rice or custard
Tinned potatoes
Breakfast cereal
Rice
How you can donate
You can head to any one of these donation points:
ASDA at The Jewel
Tesco Corstorphine
Tesco South Queensferry
Morrisons, Granton
Morrisons, Ferry Road
Morrisons, Gyle Centre
Morrisons, Hunters Tryst
Waitrose, Comely Bank
Waitrose, Morningside
Marks & Spencer, Princes Street
Marks & Spencer, Gyle Retail Park
Marks & Spencer, Kinnaird Retail Park
Marks & Spencer, Morningside
Marks & Spencer, Craigleith Retail Park
Sainsbury’s, Cameron Toll
Sainsbury’s, Lothian Road
Sainsbury’s Marchmont
Sainsbury’s Waverley Steps
Scotmid, South Queensferry
Scotmid, Duddingston
Scotmid, Kirkliston
You can also take your donations to the Edinburgh Food Project Warehouse and Office, which can be found at Unit 12 New Lairdship Yards, Edinburgh, EH11 3UY.
If you have any questions, you can call the charity on 0131 444 0030 or email info@edinburghnw.foodbank.org.uk