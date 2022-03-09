Edinburgh rescue dogs: Can you give adorable Roxy or Ziva a forever home?
Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home is looking for the perfect match for adorable rescue pups Roxy and Ziva.
Pet ownership has boomed during the pandemic, but it has sadly meant rescue shelters are busier than ever.
Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home has been working tirelessly to find loving homes for the animals it looks after.
Among them, are newcomers Roxy and Ziva. Let’s find out about these two adorable dogs.
Meet Edinburgh rescue dog Ziva
First up, Ziva is a German Shepherd and Collie cross, at around two years old.
She’s a nervous girl and needs an experienced owner and a quiet part of the city to live in.
Ziva is wary around new people, particularly men, and needs someone willing to put the time in to get to know her.
They will be rewarded with a very loving dog, who enjoys going out for walks, running after her ball, and meeting other canines.
Meet Edinburgh rescue dog Roxie
Our second lass is Roxie, an approximately one-year-old American Bulldog.
She’s also nervous around new people, particularly men, and needs a dedicated and understanding owner to help her work on these issues.
Roxie is very affectionate around people she knows, and loves getting cuddles and being made a fuss of.
She’s a playful girl who enjoys having fun with toys and long walks along the beach.
Do you think you could be the right match for Roxie or Ziva? Contact the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home on 0131 669 5331.