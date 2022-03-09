Pet ownership has boomed during the pandemic, but it has sadly meant rescue shelters are busier than ever.

Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home has been working tirelessly to find loving homes for the animals it looks after.

Among them, are newcomers Roxy and Ziva. Let’s find out about these two adorable dogs.

Could you give Edinburgh rescue dogs Ziva (left) or Roxie a home? (Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home)

Meet Edinburgh rescue dog Ziva

First up, Ziva is a German Shepherd and Collie cross, at around two years old.

She’s a nervous girl and needs an experienced owner and a quiet part of the city to live in.

Ziva is wary around new people, particularly men, and needs someone willing to put the time in to get to know her.

Ziva is a German Shepherd and Collie cross who loves other dogs (Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home)

They will be rewarded with a very loving dog, who enjoys going out for walks, running after her ball, and meeting other canines.

Meet Edinburgh rescue dog Roxie

Our second lass is Roxie, an approximately one-year-old American Bulldog.

She’s also nervous around new people, particularly men, and needs a dedicated and understanding owner to help her work on these issues.

Roxy is very affectionate and loves walks along the beach (Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home)

Roxie is very affectionate around people she knows, and loves getting cuddles and being made a fuss of.

She’s a playful girl who enjoys having fun with toys and long walks along the beach.

Do you think you could be the right match for Roxie or Ziva? Contact the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home on 0131 669 5331.

