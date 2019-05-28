This is how you can nominate your neighbour to be the best in Edinburgh

The Edinburgh Evening News' Local Hero Awards are fast approaching.

And this is your opportunity to nominate your much-loved neighbour to put them in with a chance of being crowned our 'Neighbour of the Year'.

READ MORE: Edinburgh Evening News Local Hero Awards 2019 - time running out to honour heroes

Whether they help you around the house, are a pillar of support have done something amazing to help the local community, we want to know about it.

Maybe they get the shopping for their neighbour, or they offer their time to support them in their time of need.

If you think they deserve some recognistion, then now is the time to give it them.

Award Criteria

The Local Hero awards are open to anyone who lives in Edinburgh and the Lothians. This award recognises an individual who has gone the extra mile to be a good neighbour. The award is for someone who gives their time to someone who needs company, support and acts selflessly towards making a neighbour’s life more pleasant.

How to Nominate

All nominations need to be submitted via email to hero@edinburghnews.com by Wednesday 29th May at 1pm.

Last year's award

Last year, Brenda Baillie picked up the Neighbour of the Year prize for hosting annual Hallowe'en and Christmas parties for local children and even managed to gift an Easter basket filled with goodies to youngsters in her community.