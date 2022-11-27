This is the history of the Edinburgh Christmas Tree that is a gift from Norway every year

As the Christmas lights twinkle to life in the Capital, the centre is dominated by the stunning tree that sits on the Mound.

This tree has a very special history, and is representative of a very special friendship.

After the Second World War, as a thank you for the support that Scotland gave Norway during the conflict, Edinburgh was gifted with a beautiful Norwegian tree every Christmas.

The Christmas Tree and the Christmas Rainbow at the Mound in 2020. Photo by Ian Georgeson.

In 2008 it was decided that the tree would be sourced from elsewhere in Scotland, but remains a gift from the Hordaland, a county in Norway.

This year, the lights were turned on by Edinburgh’s Lord Provost, Robert Aldridge, who commented at the time: "Edinburgh’s famous Christmas tree is a fixture on the Mound every winter and the switch on of the lights signals the start for the festive season for me.“It is truly a wonderful symbol of this special bond of friendship between Norway and Scotland, and I am delighted we are able to mark the start of the City’s festive period together this year in person. I would like to thank the citizens of Vestland, for their continuing generosity and friendship over so many years.”

