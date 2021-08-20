TV presenter Dan Walker has finally revealed why he has been taking a break from BBC One's BBC Breakfast show. (Image credit: Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Dan Walker’s mysterious absence from the early morning breakfast show had led to plenty of speculation from fans.

But the 44-year-old BBC Breakfast presenter has finally revealed the reason why he had been missing from the line-up over the last few days.

Walker is set to join the cast of celebrities whirling onto the BBC ballroom for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing, where he will go head to head against Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, Tom Fletcher of British boy band McFly fame and Eastenders actress Nina Wadia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While many had believed this to be the cause of the stars lack of appearance on the BBC One show, it would seem that this is not the case.

Here’s why Dan Walker has been missing from BBC Breakfast and when he is set to return to the show.

Why has Dan Walker not been on BBC Breakfast this week?

With Walker typically presenting the early morning show alongside Louise Minchin, Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty every morning, his absence had caused many fans to wonder whether he was already undergoing training for Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

But Walker addressed fans’ concerns and curiosity over his absence on social media.

In response to a fan asking presenter Louise Minchin, “When is the lovely @mrdanwalker joining you again Louise?”, on Twitter, Walker replied to say that he was “just spending some time with the family”.

Walker went on to post pictures showing him and his family enjoying a break in the English countryside, visiting the industrial village of Ironbridge in Shropshire and its landmarks such as Victorian museum town, Blist Hill.

Walker tweeted to say that he was having a “lovely few days away” playing golf and relaxing with his wife Sarah and their three children at the luxury resort and spa, The Belfry Hotel, in Sutton Coldfield on the outskirts of Birmingham.

The presenter added: “Amazing place, the kids loved it & the poached eggs were [trophy emoji]

“I did lose crazy golf to Mrs Walker but we’ll be back

“P.S. not an ad, we just had a nice time”

On 13 August, Walker tweeted a selection of images taken from his family’s holiday stop in Yorkshire.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “We’ve had a lovely week having fun around York, North Yorkshire, Filey & a visit to the Royal Armouries in Leeds.

“We have such a beautiful country to explore & Yorkshire is a gorgeous county.”

When will Walker be back on BBC Breakfast?

Dan Walker said only that he will be back from his break and on the BBC Breakfast sofas “soon”.

His return will come ahead of his appearance on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing which is set to air this autumn.

The presenter revealed today (20 August) that filming on the hit dance show had already begun.

Walker snapped a picture of himself on an early morning train, posting it to Twitter with the caption:

“On an early train to that there London for Day 1 of #Strictly

“Filming [tick emoji]

“Hair & makeup [lipstick emoji]

“Wardrobe [face screaming in fear emoji]”

You can find out more about this year’s much-awaited series of Strictly Come Dancing here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.