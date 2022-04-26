Thomas the Tank Engine is on track for Bo'ness & Kinneil Railway

Day Out with Thomas is a fun-filled event for families and friends on June 11 and 12 and July 23 at 24 at the local visitor attraction.
Each ticket includes a 45 minute return train ride pulled by Thomas, a chance to say hello to Sir Topham Hatt, live entertainment throughout the day including sing-a-longs with Sodor station sweepers, Rusty & Dusty, arts and crafts for the kids and much more.
Tickets are available for Day Out With Thomas at www.dayoutwiththomas.co.uk. Advanced tickets are recommended.