The protest was part of a global day of protests to coincide with the COP27 summit in Egypt, setting off from St Andrew Square at midday with many people carrying banners and signs, snaking through the city towards the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood .

Along the way, some of the climate change protesters stopped at HSBC and Santander offices on Hanover Street and the UK Government's office near Haymarket.

After the march, Friends of the Earth Scotland posted on Facebook: “We marched, we chanted, we sang to demand climate solutions that will also help with the cost of living: warmer homes, better public transport and a rapid move away from oil and gas. We made it clear that there is no climate justice without human rights We must remember that together we are powerful and we will not be defeated!”