Three Orange walks planned for Edinburgh city centre

Orange walks are more common in Glasgow but three are planned for Edinburgh

Applications for three controversial Protestant parades through the city centre in June have been submitted to The City of Edinburgh Council.

Whilst marches organised by Orange Order groups and Protestant fraternal societies are more common in Glasgow, some have been held in the capital in recent years.

However, as Covid-19 restrictions have prohibited large gatherings during the pandemic, Orange Walks have not gone ahead in Edinburgh for almost three years.

Often criticised for promoting sectarian views, Orange walks celebrate the victory of Protestant king William of Orange over Catholic king James II at the Battle of the Boyne in 1960.

The council’s licensing committee will meet on Monday, March 14, to consider proposed demonstrations by the Apprentice Boys of Derry on June 4, the Loyal Orange Institution of Scotland on June 11 and the Orange Order Parade on June 25.

A report prepared ahead of the meeting notes the events “may be considered controversial”.

As all three plan to use the Royal Mile as part of the parade route, they have to be approved by the committee.

Furthermore, anyone organising a parade or procession in Scotland is required to notify the council and the police at least 28 days prior to the date of the event.

Councillors have limited powers to restrict or ban parades and can only be exercised to “prevent public disorder, risk to public safety, damage to property or excessive disruption to the life of the community”.

A report to councillors states: “Should the committee decide to restrict or prohibit the procession, the persons proposing to hold the procession may appeal against that decision to the Sheriff Court within 14 days of written reasons being received by them.”

Representatives from organisations will be invited to address the committee regarding the proposed marches.

Councillors will also consider an application for a pro-Scottish independence march by the Yes2Edinburgh group on March 19.

In addition, cycling campaign Pedal On Parliament is also planning a demonstration on April 23, whilst city centre parades are due to take place for May Day on May 7 and Norwegian Constitution Day on May 17.