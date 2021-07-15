Threipmuir Reservoir: Recovery operation now underway after concerns raised for a person in the water at popular Edinburgh swimming spot
Police have confirmed that a recovery operation is now underway after responding to reports of concerns for a man in the water at Threipmuir Reservoir.
The latest statement from the Police Scotland has confirmed they are keeping the family of the man informed about their operation after a search that lasted Wednesday evening and throughout Thursday morning.
Chief Inspector Scott Richardson said: “A recovery operation is underway at Thriepmuir Reservoir near Balerno today (Thursday, 15 July) after a man was seen to get into difficulties in the water on Wednesday, 14 July.
“Emergency services responded to the scene around 5.35pm and searches were carried out. These continue today and the man’s family are being kept fully informed.
“Threipmuir Reservoir Car Park on Mansfield Road is currently closed to the public to allow for emergency service access, along with the footpath around the reservoir. We ask that the public avoid the area.”