Threipmuir Reservoir: Search continues after concerns raised for a person in the water at popular Edinburgh wild swimming spot

The search will continue on Thursday after emergency services were called to a concern for person in the water at an Edinburgh reservoir.

By Rachel Mackie
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 7:54 am
Updated Thursday, 15th July 2021, 9:27 am

Police were called out on Wednesday afternoon to Threipmuir Reservoir near Balerno to search following a report of concerns for a man in the water.

Both the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service are also at the scene.

They have confirmed that their search was unsuccessful on Wednesday, and it will be continuing today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Threipmuir Reservoir: Search continues after concerns raised for a person in the water at popular Edinburgh wild swimming spot
Threipmuir Reservoir: Search continues after concerns raised for a person in the water at popular Edinburgh wild swimming spot

Read More

Read More
Politicians ‘deeply concerned’ by decision not to jail Water of Leith knife thug...

Pentland Hills Regional Park warned that the area was now closed off, saying: “Threipmuir Reservoir: due to an ongoing police incident, there is no access to the reservoir.

"The car park is closed: please do not drive up and park nearby as you will not be permitted access to the area.

"If visiting Harlaw, please do not attempt to access Threipmuir.

"Thank you for your understanding.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.35pm on Wednesday, 14 July, police were called to Threipmuir Reservoir, near Balerno, following concern for a person seen in the water.

"Emergency services attended and carried out searches, however he was not traced.

"The search will continue today to locate the man.”

Threipmuir Reservoir can be found to the south of Edinburgh at the foot of the Pentland hills around two miles from Balerno.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Scottish Fire and Rescue ServiceEdinburghPolice