Police were called out on Wednesday afternoon to Threipmuir Reservoir near Balerno to search following a report of concerns for a man in the water.

Both the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service are also at the scene.

They have confirmed that their search was unsuccessful on Wednesday, and it will be continuing today.

Threipmuir Reservoir

Pentland Hills Regional Park warned that the area was now closed off, saying: “Threipmuir Reservoir: due to an ongoing police incident, there is no access to the reservoir.

"The car park is closed: please do not drive up and park nearby as you will not be permitted access to the area.

"If visiting Harlaw, please do not attempt to access Threipmuir.

"Thank you for your understanding.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.35pm on Wednesday, 14 July, police were called to Threipmuir Reservoir, near Balerno, following concern for a person seen in the water.

"Emergency services attended and carried out searches, however he was not traced.

"The search will continue today to locate the man.”

Threipmuir Reservoir can be found to the south of Edinburgh at the foot of the Pentland hills around two miles from Balerno.

