Tokyo Olympics to start on 23 July.

The opening ceremony for the global event, which will see more than 11,300 athletes from 207 countries competing over the next couple of weeks, is to take place in the Japan capital on Friday, 23 July.

Edinburgh athletes taking part in the games include rowers Katherine Douglas, Harry Leask, Polly Swan, Karen Bennett and Lucy Hope as well as Bradley Forbes-Cryans going for gold in the canoe slalom.

In the pool will be divers Grace Reid and James Heatly, as well as swimmers Lucy Hope and Cassie Wild.

Ross McCann will compete in the GB Rugby Sevens team, while Sarah Addlington will battle for Team GB in judo.

On the athletics field, Joshua Kerr will compete in the 1500m and shooting star Seonaid McIntosh will be gunning for a gold medal this weekend.

Lord Provost Frank Ross, said: "As Lord Provost and on behalf of the people of Edinburgh, I would like to congratulate all the athletes on their selection to represent Team GB at the forthcoming Olympic games. They are fantastic ambassadors for the City.

“In taking part in the games they are representing extraordinary dedication and determination in their sports and are an inspiration for sporting fans throughout the Capital.

"Edinburgh has impressive representation with athletes born, based or training and studying in the Capital and I’m sure residents will join me in cheering them on as they go for gold. I wish you all the very best for Tokyo 2020.”

