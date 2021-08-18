Tom Cruise: Hollywood star's superyacht spotted in Leith as he takes a break from filming blockbuster

Eager locals have been keeping their eyes peeled for Hollywood star Tom Cruise as his superyacht is spotted at Ocean Terminal.

By Rachel Mackie
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 6:05 pm

The Mission Impossible star has chartered a £33 Million Superyacht Triple Seven to check out the Scottish coastline as he takes a break from filming.

The vessel, previously owned by Russian billionaire Alexander Abramov, was supposedly chartered by Cruise earlier this year in Cornwall.

It was seen in Orkney last week, before sailing down to Scrabster and then to Dunnet Bay before ‘cruising’ (thank you) by Fife and across to Dunbar.

The yacht can host up to 12 guests and 14 crew members and has a sundeck jacuzzi, outdoor dining areas and a water slide.

Tom Cruise is thought to be hanging around while on a break from filming another Mission Impossible film.

Locals have been keeping their eyes peeled to see if the movie star will be popping off the boat to check out the Leith docks, though he’s not been spotted yet!

