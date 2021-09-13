Tour of Britain in pictures: Wout Van Aert won the epic race in a sprint finish as the tour finished in Aberdeen

Van Aert had the power to come around both Mark Cavendish and Andre Greipel on the seafront in Aberdeen, and with Hayter getting boxed in, the bonus seconds gave the Belgian the overall win by six seconds from the Ineos Greandiers rider.

The Jumbo-Visma rider raised an arm in celebration as he crossed the line before looking back to see where Hayter was - had the Londoner finished second he would have held blue - launching a second celebration when he realised his fourth stage win of the week had earned overall success too.

These pictures show the race as the cyclist travelled through the Borders, East Lothian, Edinburgh then up to Aberdeen.

Team Jumbo-Visma Cycling's Wout Van Aert wins stage eight of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain from Stonehaven to Aberdeen.

Team Jumbo-Visma Cycling's Wout Van Aert (centre) celebrates winning stage eight of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain from Stonehaven to Aberdeen and the overall Tour of Britain alongside second placed INEOS Grenadiers' Ethan Hayter (left) and Third placed Deceuninck Quick-Step's Julian Alaphilippe.

At the finishing stretch of the last day - Stonehaven to Aberdeen.

Ross Lamb (climbs Cairn Mount during stage eight.

A member of the public rests prior to the cyclists arrive on Cairn O' Mount during stage eight.

A bike and wellies sticking out of hay bales along the route of stage eight.

A member of the public writes on the road on the Cairn Ô O Mount prior to riders passing by during stage eight.

The peloton climb the hill at Stow during stage seven of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain from Hawick to Edinburgh.