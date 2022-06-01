Training in traditional construction skills for Penicuik students

Part of the Penicuik Heritage Regeneration Project training plan, the scheme will see the students repair and re-point parts of the churchyard stone boundary walls which are in urgent need of restoration. Experienced stone masons from training providers Craig Frew Conservation Ltd, are managing the work. The scheme will last more than three weeks, with 18 students in total taking part - in teams of six students each week from both schools.

As well as the physical repair work, the training will look at the health and safety, planning and financial aspects that have to be considered in a project such as this.

The work involves taking out defective cement pointing and replacing it with lime mortar. Some new wall and coping stones will also be needed, which will be installed with the help of the experienced tutors.

Students from Penicuik and Beeslack High Schools taking part in traditional construction skills training.

As part of the training project, some students have also been able to visit Penicuik House where they were given a talk by the stone mason who was involved in helping consolidate the remains of that historic building.

“Training in traditional construction skills is key in protecting and enhancing our built heritage environment,” said Midlothian Provost Councillor Debbi McCall, who chairs the Heritage Regeneration Project team.

“With many traditional skills being lost as a result of experienced craftsmen retiring, it is really important that young people are able to gain an understanding of how to repair and restore historic buildings, to help ensure that they are safeguarded for the future.

“This is a marvellous project for our young people to be involved in, and I would like to thank all those who have helped make it happen.

"The Penicuik Heritage Regeneration project is also grateful to St Mungo’s Church for the use of the church hall as a base for the project’s welfare facilities.”

The project is a five-year scheme aimed at regenerating the historic core of Penicuik through historic building grants, improvements to public areas and an extensive education, training and engagement programme.