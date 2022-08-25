Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh enjoys walks on Edinburgh's disused railway lines
Irvine Welsh has given a new interview in which the Trainspotting author talks about how he likes to spend his Sundays.
Speaking to The Guardian, the Edinburgh-born author explained that his favourite Sunday stroll depends on what city he's in.
He said: “In Miami, I’ll walk across the Causeway from Miami Beach. In Edinburgh, I’ll go down the disused railway lines to Portobello Beach. In Oxfordshire, I’ll walk the Thames towpath up into the Chilterns. And in London I might walk from north London to south London to see friends.”
The 63-year-old, who was was raised in the Muirhouse area of the Capital, also offered some insight into his Sundays growing up.
“My Sundays in Britain were horrible, spent hungover and fearful, even though I didn’t have to go to an office or a factory in the morning,” he said.
“I never did anything on a Sunday until I moved to America, because everything’s open. So I quite like Sundays now.”
Welsh's new novel, The Long Knives, has been just been published in hardback by Jonathan Cape.
The author's 13th book is a sequel to 2008’s Crime, which screened last year as a six-part BritBox series with Dougray Scott in the lead role of DI Ray Lennox.
In the new book, an MP has been castrated and left to bleed out in a Leith warehouse.
As Lennox lurches from Edinburgh to London and back, the various strands of his chaotic world are played out at a dizzying pace.
A few months back, it was reported that a new documentary will shine light on Welsh’s childhood in Edinburgh and his rise to literary stardom.
Choose Irvine Welsh will take a look at the Hibs-daft writer's childhood in Leith, his teenage years in the 1970s, and his rise to literary stardom.
Produced and narrated by Welsh himself, the documentary features interviews with Trainspotting director Danny Boyle, the film's stars Robert Carlyle and Ewan McGregor, and Oasis legend Noel Gallagher, among others.
It will see them detailing various encounters with Welsh over the years.
As yet, no release date has been given for Choose Irvine Welsh.