Tranent vet warns of deadly parvovirus outbreak across East Lothian

Dunedin Veterinary Centre, which has its main surgery in Tranent, has seen a significant rise in the number of cases in recent weeks.

Parvovirus, commonly known as “parvo”, is a highly contagious that attacks the intestines - causing severe vomiting, diarrhoea and dehydration in dogs - and in severe cases can be fatal.

It can be easily passed on to dogs that aren’t up to date with their vaccinations from infected dogs or their excrement.

Unvaccinated puppies, less than six months old, are particularly prone to parvo infections and often suffer from the most severe symptoms.

An additional parvovirus vaccine can be beneficial for dogs who have had a standard puppy vaccination course, and not yet had their first annual booster vaccination, during times when there are a higher than normal number of cases.

What are the symptoms of Parvovirus?

Symptoms to look out for include:

•Fever

•Lethargy

•Sickness

•Foul-smelling diarrhoea, often containing blood

•Loss of appetite

•Weakness

•Increased heart rate

•Dehydration

Dunedin Vets in Tranent, which also has branches in Prestonpans, Dunbar and North Berwick, is urging owners to seek immediate advice from their veterinary practice if they suspect their dog has parvovirus and to ensure vaccinations are up to date.

While humans can’t catch parvovirus, it can be spread on shoes, hands and clothes.

