Tree planted in memory of Dalkeith woman

Karen’s Family at the small ceremony.

Karen was a much-loved, familiar face at Restoration Yard. From the day it opened until her untimely death, Karen was a very regular visitor to The Store and The Kitchen at Restoration Yard.

The planting of Karen’s Tree coincided with the introduction of a new charity partnership for Restoration Yard.

The team has selected The Karen Henderson Legacy for Make 2nds Count as its chosen charity for 2022/23.

The plaque for Karen's tree at Restoration Yard, Dalkeith.

Karen’s husband Alistair Henderson said of Karen’s Tree: “Karen was very sadly taken from us far too early last year due to breast cancer.

"Karen loved to visit Restoration Yard to meet up with friends, to walk and, of course, to shop, with fashion being a big part of Karen's life.

"It is great therefore that Restoration Yard has chosen the Karen Henderson Legacy Fund as its charity partner this year and that our family has been allowed to plant a tree in Karen's memory, giving her a permanent presence in the courtyard.”

Sisi Gibreel, head of retail operations at Restoration Yard, says: “Karen is sorely missed by us all at Restoration Yard.

"To have ‘Karen’s Tree’ in our courtyard is an everyday reminder of her joie de vivre and will allow us to keep her in our hearts.