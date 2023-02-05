The family of a Haddington dad who died in his sleep at the age of only 35, just weeks after he was diagnosed with sleep apnoea, are fundraising to give him the best possible send-off.

Lee Jamieson, known by friends and family as ‘Biggie’, tragically passed away on Sunday, January 29, at his home, after putting off a doctor's visit to deal with the condition. He leaves behind four young daughters.

Lee’s family are now fundraising to pay for his funeral costs, with his niece Alanna Neil having launched a GoFundMe page to raise money to help Lee's partner Yvonne McIntyre.

Dad-of-four Lee Jamieson, known as Biggie, died just weeks after he was diagnosed with sleep apnoea.

Alanna said: “Let's give Lee the send-off he so deserves. I’m hoping to raise enough funds to take the pressure of the family at such a sad and difficult time. Lee was an amazing guy loved by so many. Yvonne and Lee’s four young teenage girls would be eternally grateful for any help from family and friends at such a heartbreaking time. All money raised will go towards funeral costs.”

Sleep apnoea is when your breathing stops and starts while you sleep. The main symptoms of the health condition include making gasping or choking noises while you sleep, loud snoring and feeling very tired during the day. It is usually treated with a mask you wear while you're asleep – called a CPAP machine. Sleep apnoea is caused by your airways becoming relaxed and narrow while you sleep.

People have paid tribute to Lee, who was dad to Nadia, 19, twins Eve and Lea, 13, and Aly, 12. On Facebook, Steph Cockburn said: “So heartbroken for you all. Hopefully he can get the best send of possible.” Kye Crimson Phoenix added: “I can’t imagine how painful this must be for you all,” while Johan Byrne posted: “Thinking off you all at this sad time.”