A 30-year-old man has died following an accident at FirstStage Studios in Leith.

According to reports, the 30 year-old contractor died on the set of a production at FirstStage Studios on Thursday, June 30.

His mother, Karen Ross, wrote on social media: “I am totally heartbroken, I have no words for my pain right now."

Family and friends of Phillip paid tribute to the Edinburgh local at a memorial event last week. Dozens gathered on Portobello Beach, where they released 120 purple balloons into the sky.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Frost, who organised the event, said: 'As most of you may know we sadly lost Philip Ross (Pip). He touched so many people’s lives and he’ll be sadly missed by all that knew him.'

After the memorial, Claire Kelly took to social media and wrote: “What an an amazing turn one for the one and only PIP. Michael Frost you did Philip proud bro.“And thanks to everyone who signed the book we made. If you never signed it there's plenty time. It is an amazing keepsake for Karen Ross and the family! We did Pip proud guys. Shine bright Pip going miss you.”

Another friend, Janis Mccourt, has set up a online fundraiser to raise money to cover the costs of Phillip’s funeral.

She described his passing as a “tragic accident”, and wrote: “We are all completely devastated by this as he was so loved by many and was such an amazing loyal, caring and kind person."

"Phillip didn't have the easiest of lives and suffered many health problems and because of this life insurance was impossible to get and unfortunately pips family are not in the financial position to give him the send of they want and he deserves.

“So any contribution would be greatly appreciated to give this absolute legend the farewell he so deserves.”

A spokesperson for FirstStage said: “FirstStage Studios was devastated to learn of the tragic death of a contractor working for one of our production customers. We understand an investigation is under way so cannot comment further save to offer our condolences to the contractor's family and colleagues."