Tributes paid to Herbert Coutts: the man who brought blockbuster exhibitions to Edinburgh

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

An archaeologist by profession, he was the moving force behind a whole series of spectacularly successful exhibitions at the council’s City Art Centre, including The Emperor’s Warriors in 1985, when over 220,000 visitors queued to see the life-sized terracotta figures from the burial enclosure of the first Emperor of China. Three years later, there was the Gold of the Pharaohs, a collection of priceless treasures and artefacts from Egypt, which doubled the attendance record set by The Emperor's Warriors.

And later exhibitions included Dinosaurs Alive! (1990), Sweat of the Sun: Gold of Peru (1990) and Star Trek: The Exhibition (1992), all attracting over 100,000 visitors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Coutts began working for the council in 1971 and served first as city curator and head of museums and galleries before being appointed in 1988 as director of recreation, later renamed culture and leisure.

Former recreation convener Steve Cardownie, who worked closely with him, said Mr Coutts had put Edinburgh on the map in terms of exhibitions.

He said: “He was second to none in terms of what he brought to the city. The blockbusters were all down to Herbert. He had a great imagination. He would come up with ideas and search the world for things he could bring to Edinburgh. He used to brief me on what he was looking for and hoping to get and he worked hard to make sure they were successful. It was a pleasure to work with him. He was fantastic at the job – and if people ever doubted the impact he had it was clear when he moved on.”

And former council leader Lesley Hinds said Mr Coutts’ influence spread far and wide. "He was absolutely passionate about arts, culture and museums and the recreation department that he ran for many years and he delivered so much for the city. He had a lot of influence in the city and was very much for promoting the arts, whether it be these fantastic big exhibitions or in the community. Everyone who worked with him will be sad to hear of his passing.”

Herbert Coutts was the moving force behind a series of spectacularly successful exhibitions at the City Art Centre. Picture: Julie Bull.

As well as the exhibitions, Mr Coutts had been key to establishing the City Art Centre and was also responsible for the extension and revamp of Museum of Childhood in 1986, the opening of the People’s Story museum in 1989 and the creation of Makars’ Court: Scotland’s Poets Corner, next to the Writers Museum, in 1998.

After his retirement in 2006, he served on Dunbar community council, carried out detailed research to make sure the names of forgotten heroes from the two world wars were added to the town’s war memorial, and worked with Dial a Journey, providing transport for disabled people.