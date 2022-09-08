Tributes paid to Winchburgh councillor Ann Davidson

Ann Davidson represented Labour for the Broxburn, Winchburgh and Uphall ward on West Lothian Council.

She was elected as a councillor for the area in May 2022, following in the footsteps of her late husband.

The flags at the West Lothian Civic Centre have been lowered as a mark of respect.

Councillor Ann Davidson has sadly died following a short illness.

West Lothian Council leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick spoke of his sadness at Ann’s death.

said: "I'm so very sad to hear of Ann’s passing. She had not been a councillor long but she was already a very popular and respected woman within her community, and within the council.

"I had known her for many years and she was a caring and hard-working woman who cared passionately about her community.

"She will be sadly missed and, on behalf of everyone at West Lothian Council, I’d like to offer my sincere condolences to her family and friends at this very sad time.”

Provost Cathy Muldoon also paid tribute to her former colleague.

She said: "My thoughts and prayers are with Ann’s family at this sad time. Ann had not been a councillor for long but was a very popular woman.

"She was very proud to have been elected in May and followed in the footsteps of her late husband, Alex, by winning a seat in the Broxburn, Winchburgh and Uphall ward.