Tributes to Fife teen who dies from cancer months after recording song with Ella Henderson

Tributes have been paid to a talented Kirkcaldy teenage singer after her death from cancer.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 6:31 pm
Paige Dougall

Paige Dougall passed away just months after recording a beautiful, moving song with pop star Ella Henderson.

It earned a place in the UK top 40.

The 17-year old, who was battling stage four Ewing’s sarcoma, released her debut single to raise awareness of the struggle people face living with cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Henderson led tributes to the young woman, saying she was “so grateful to have been a part of Paige’s journey.”

Read More

Read More
Volunteers pick up over 30,000 face masks dropped in Fife's streets and countrys...

Scots singer Callum Beattie, who also helped with the single after watching a report on STV news, described her “a really, really special soul.”Posting on Facebook, he added: “She came into our lives like a wee tornado, and she made us laugh and smile, and usually also made us check our egos at the door too!

"Since our first moments with her until our last, we have always just felt like part of the same family, and that’s a very, very precious and rare thing.”

Paige’s song “Going Through Hell” was her personal account of living with cancer.

It was launched last October.

Paige described it as “ quite an emotional song” explaining: “I wanted people to listen to take in what I’m saying about cancer and what we all have to go through.

She described recording with Ella and Callum as “like a dream” adding: “I’ve met some amazing people along the way, and it’s fun to create something special.”

To download ‘Going Through Hell’, please visit: Going Through Hell Apple Music, Going Through Hell Spotify, Going Through Hell Amazon Music.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

FifeKirkcaldy