The Scottish indie band from Witburn, comprising Jack Cochrane, Joe McGillveray, Callum Wilson and Jordan Mackay, pulled out on Friday morning, the day they were due to perform to festival goers at Glasgow Green.

Sharing the disappointing news with their fans on social media, The Snuts said: “We are beyond devastated to let you know that we are unable to perform at TRNSMT festival today.

“A band member and one of our crew have both tested positive for Covid.

“We put so much work into what was going to be the biggest show of our lives and we were so excited to share it with you.”

A spokesperson for TRNSMT said: “Unfortunately some members of The Snuts’ team have tested positive for Covid so the band have to cancel their appearance at cinch presents TRNSMT.

“It’s obviously disappointing news for a lot of fans but we’re wishing them a speedy recovery and hope they can join us at the festival in the future. Set times will be updated soon so fans should download the festival app to get the most up-to-date times.”

The band is due to play at Glasgow venue Barrowlands Ballroom on September 22 and have already featured at events including Leeds festival and Reading Festival this summer.

TRNSMT, taking place in Glasgow Green, is expected to draw about 150,000 people over the course of the weekend, with first festival goers arriving from 11am on Friday.

