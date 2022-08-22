Trophy success for West Lothian Schools Pipe Band at World Championships
West Lothian Schools Pipe Band have been celebrating a superb second place finish at the World Championships in Glasgow recently.
In the first full competition season after Covid, the senior band scooped the silver award in the Novice Juvenile A grade ahead of tough competition.
The young people put in some excellent performances over the course of the season in the build-up to the top competition. The junior band continued to progress and gain valuable experience, with the highlight being a second-place finish at North Berwick Highland Games.
Pipe Major Graham Drummond said: “We are immensely proud of all our young people on what they have achieved in our first season back in competition.
“The pandemic has affected us and many other pipe bands, so to be able to field a band who competed so well and delivered some fantastic performances is a huge achievement. Special thanks must also go to our dedicated parents and carers for their huge support over the season.
Most Popular
-
1
Dalkeith woman Shannon Sime dies six weeks after giving birth to new baby daughter Harlow
-
2
A720: Section of Edinburgh City Bypass set to close for resurfacing works
-
3
Midlothian footballer leaves club after domestic abuse conviction
-
4
Livingston crime: Man, 51, suffers serious injuries after being set upon by five men
-
5
Edinburgh bin strike: New five per cent offer to council staff
“West Lothian Schools Pipe Band have now finished second a number of times at the World Pipe Band Championships, so our goal for 2023 is to come back even stronger and win the title for the first time in our history.”
Executive councillor for education Andrew McGuire added: “It’s fantastic to see our amazing pipe band back in competitive action once more. Well done to all the young people on a fantastic season, with the superb second place finish at the Worlds just rewards for all their hard work and dedication.”