West Lothian Schools Pipe Band came second at the World Championships in Glasgow.

In the first full competition season after Covid, the senior band scooped the silver award in the Novice Juvenile A grade ahead of tough competition.

The young people put in some excellent performances over the course of the season in the build-up to the top competition. The junior band continued to progress and gain valuable experience, with the highlight being a second-place finish at North Berwick Highland Games.

Pipe Major Graham Drummond said: “We are immensely proud of all our young people on what they have achieved in our first season back in competition.

“The pandemic has affected us and many other pipe bands, so to be able to field a band who competed so well and delivered some fantastic performances is a huge achievement. Special thanks must also go to our dedicated parents and carers for their huge support over the season.

“West Lothian Schools Pipe Band have now finished second a number of times at the World Pipe Band Championships, so our goal for 2023 is to come back even stronger and win the title for the first time in our history.”