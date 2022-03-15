TSB has apologised and said it's working to fix the issue

Some customers took to social media to state that the error has left them overdrawn through no fault of their own after payments duplicated.

TSB were contacted by some customers who feared they had been the victim of a scam before TSB confirmed that they were aware of the issue impacting many.

Transactions between 28/02 and 02/03 appear to be those that have been charged twice according to customers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A tweet from the bank read: "We’re aware of some issues related to duplicate payments on some customers’ accounts. We’re working hard to fix these issues and will ensure customers are refunded for duplicate payments. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this has caused."

The company have given no indication of when the money will be back in accounts but told customers on social media “We’ll refund any duplicate transactions as soon as possible”

One user wrote on social media: “I do understand it is an issue that is being rectified, but any idea on time frame of refunds, as i wont be able to buy electric if it takes too long. Thanks”

Another added: “You’ve literally left me with NOTHING, and I mean nothing. The money I had set aside for a weekly food shop today … gone. How long til this is fixed??”

Others reported that the error had sent them into their overdraft with one writing: “Just woke up and found a text saying I’m way into my overdraft because of duplicate payments”