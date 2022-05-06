Two bedroom apartments launched for sale in South Queensferry

Starting at £235,000, each apartment style benefits from a flexible layout, each one an ideal and practical choice for first-time buyers or downsizers.

Kirsty McGill, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey East Scotland commented: “We have released our first two-bedroom apartments for sale at Hawthorn Gardens, and they will provide a great solution for first-time buyers on the hunt for their first home; or indeed downsizers looking for a smaller property to maximise their retirement fund.

“There’s a choice of styles and the simple and practical layout is designed to deliver modern, stylish living for a range of buyers.

An artist's impression of the apartment block.

"Plus the location of Hawthorn Gardens and its proximity to good transport links means this development is a convenient choice for many potential buyers.”