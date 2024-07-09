Two Edinburgh men build boat from wooden palletts and cling film with Glasgow to Edinburgh charity row planned
Lorenzo and his friend Jack built the wooden craft over two days and are setting sail on the Forth and Clyde and Union Canals this weekend to raise funds for the mental health charity SAMH.
The pair put the homemade boat together using scrap pallets, cling film and gaffer tape during several sessions at the community workshop space The Edinburgh Forge.
Lorenzo said: “The boat took us around eight hours to build from scratch but then we also had to spend a good few hours doing the waterproofing.
“It was good fun, and as The Forge is situated on the canal in Edinburgh we thought it would be a great challenge for us both to row from Glasgow to Edinburgh.
“For many, the act of making and creating offers solace and a means to combat mental health challenges. The Edinburgh Forge community workshop provides a haven for individuals to explore their creative potential and find therapeutic benefits in craftsmanship.
“However, for those without access to such facilities, organisations like SAMH are crucial in offering support and resources.
“The journey from Glasgow to Edinburgh is more than a physical challenge; it is a call to action.
“We hope to raise significant funds and awareness for SAMH, ensuring that those struggling with mental health issues have access to the help they need. SAMH does incredible work in supporting mental health, and we hope our journey will help them continue their essential services.”
SAMH is a mental health charity dedicated to providing support, resources, and advocacy for individuals struggling with mental health issues. The organisation offers a range of services, including counselling, workshops and community outreach programs.
You can now donate to the charity row online.
