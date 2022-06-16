Two Linlithgow Halberdiers step down from Marches

Two Linlithgow Halberdiers stepped down from the Marches this week, after 36 years service between them.

By Kevin Quinn
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 5:00 am

Colin Johnston (50) was involved for 20 years, while George Wilson (72) gave 16 years service to the Deacons’ Court, which runs the Linlithgow Marches.

Colin said: “When I took on the job, the Deacons’ Court asked ex-Halberdier Robert ‘puffer’ McMeechan to show me the ropes and he stayed on for four years. That is when I said to George to apply for the position, as he had his name in at the same time as me.

“I’ m going back to The Boness & Carriden band to play the bass drum.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

George Wilson and Colin Johnston, pictured at the Linlithgow Marches in 2019.

"I have enjoyed my time as Halberdier but it is time for someone else to take a wee turn.”