Two more Midlothian MSPs pay tribute to the Queen
Two more local MSPs, from across the political divide, have paid their respects to The Queen following her death last week.
Midlothian South MSP Christine Grahame (SNP) and Scottish Conservative Lothian List MSP Miles Briggs have both been speaking about her Majesty.
Ms Grahame recalled an occasion when she reduced the Queen to laughter as deput presiding officer of the Scottish Parliament.
She said: “I met the Queen on more than one occasion and she was charming, and had a twinkle in her eye.
“As Deputy Presiding Officer when she came to open the last Parliamentary session my duty was to escort the Duke, with my colleague Linda Fabiani.
“All had been rehearsed the day before and all went well until the last leg, the walk past local heroes. I got distracted when I spotted my own local hero, stunning in his full highland dress, jumped into the crowd for selfies with him.
“Out of nowhere Roy, in charge of the day, shouted for me. The whole royal party were waiting at the exit for me. The Duke, who had noticed my absence held out his hands. He asked me what had happened. I tapped them with mine and blurted out ‘I forgot all about you’. To Roy’s relief gales of laughter from the Queen, the Duke and the whole royal party. There’s a picture of that moment somewhere!”
Mr Briggs said: “Outside of Windsor and Deeside, the Queen and the Royal Family have been very much part of our lives across Scotland, and particularly here in the Lothians. From the garden party and the ceremony of the keys at Holyrood Palace, to the hundreds of local visits the Queen has undertaken, and her support and patronage of hundreds of local organisations and charities, our community was an important part of her life and we of hers.
“I know the love and affection the Royal Family have for Scotland, as well as the real interest they take in the well-being of all our communities.
“The Queen was a devoted public servant. A stalwart of civility, dignity, and compassion. We all owe her a great deal of gratitude for the lifelong and unstinting service she gave to our country and commonwealth.”