Two skips worth of rubbish removed from Rosewell burn by volunteers

This was thanks to a collaboration between the Rosewell and District Community Council, the Rosewell Development Trust and the Midlothian Litter Pickers association.

The Shiel Burn becomes the Dalhousie Burn which flows into the South Esk river and has some beautiful walking paths through woodland surrounding the stream.

Decades worth of fly-tipping and rubbish had accumulated in this particular mile long stretch, to the point that local residents decided to get together and do something about it.

Volunteers with just some of the items removed from the burn after the clean-up.

Event co-ordinator Edith Cameron said: “It was a lovely day and it was great to meet other like-minded locals who cared about the stream and it’s wildlife and beauty.

"There were two big challenges to overcome: There were the steep slopes of the bank at several points which would make it difficult to get the rubbish up and onto an accessible path. And the other big challenge was navigating the complex land ownership around Rosewell.

"The river and its banks are within Whitehill Estate, one of three large agricultural estates owned by the Queen. But the land is managed and run by Crown Estate Scotland, the Scottish Government, their contracted land agents, but not Midlothian Council.

"Getting agreement about who would fund the skips took time and persistence and I’m so glad it all came together on the day.

This large tyre was among the objects found.

"Twenty volunteers arrived on the Saturday morning to help, and together managed to get a rear tractor tyre up the steep bank, along with a huge amount of accumulated metal and plastic rubbish.

"It was great to have so many people as it took strength and teamwork to dig out some of the heavy things which were embedded in the silt. We were amused to find a cathode ray TV, VCR player and a car stereo with a tape deck.

"I think we all enjoyed the day despite the task. It was great to get fresh air, great conversations and exercise with other lovely people and do something really positive”.

Volunteers hard at work.

Volunteers fill a skip.