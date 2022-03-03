Both were last seen in Bathgate around 1 pm on Monday, February 28.

Kodie, 15, lives in the area of Falkland in Fife and speaks with a strong Merseyside accent.

She has been described as 5 foot 3 inches, slim build with long brown hair normally styled in a ponytail.

Kodie Marie Yates and Kenzi Law: Police appeal launched after two teens go missing from West Lothian

When last seen she was wearing a blue jumper, grey joggers and black sliders.

Kenzi, 14, lives in the Livingston area and has been described as 5 foot tall, stocky build with long bleached blonde, auburn hair.

She speaks with a strong Northumberland accent and was last seen wearing a blue jumper, grey leggings and white Nike Air Max 95’s.

Police are concerned for the welfare of these two teenagers and ask anyone with any information to call 101.

Incident number 1461 for Kodie and 1518 for Kenzi.

