Edinburgh City FC is to to fundraise for JK Rowling’s charity Ukraine appeal.

All tickets for the League Two fixture, at Ainslie Park, will be £5, and season ticket holders will be offered the opportunity to make a donation on the night.

Peter McDermott, Lumos CEO, said: “For many, football offers the opportunity to come together with family.

“This partnership between Edinburgh City FC and Lumos offers the public a way to help the children and families of Ukraine, who are now in grave danger.

“War tears apart families and exposes already vulnerable children to all manners of harm.

“We are grateful for Edinburgh City FC for this gesture of generosity that will help Lumos keep more families together and provide vital help to those impacted by this war.”

Jim Brown, Edinburgh City FC chairman, said: “Edinburgh City FC have a proud history of supporting our local community so we are delighted to announce a partnership with Lumos who are supporting communities right now in Ukraine.

“Like so many we are deeply touched at the work Lumos is currently doing with children and vulnerable families throughout Ukraine including Edinburgh’s twin city of Kyiv, therefore we are donating 100% of the gate money from this coming Friday evening’s game so they can continue to get vital supplies to those who need it most.

“All tickets for our game are priced at £5, so we urge all football fans and the wider public to come along to Ainslie Park on Friday.

“This is more than just football: this is Edinburgh standing with Ukraine.”

Lumos, which was co-founded by JK Rowling in 2005, has been working with the Ukrainian government to better protect vulnerable children and reform its care system.

Last week, the Harry Potter author said she will match funding up to £1 million after launching an emergency appeal to aid children trapped in orphanages in Ukraine.

Rowling’s Lumos Foundation is raising money to provide food, hygiene and medical kits to those impacted by the crisis.

The money raised will support their evacuation, as well as supporting families, foster carers and providing psychological support to children.

Advance tickets for Friday’s match can be purchased at: https://app.fanbaseclub.com/Fan/Tickets/SelectType?fixtureId=656

