St Andrew's Ukrainian Catholic Church on Dalmeny Street is currently filled with boxes and bags for refugees fleeing from the war in Ukraine.

However, both the church and the Ukrainian Community Centre have had to stop asking for donations, as there is no more space to keep them.

Organiser Daria Tsebrii said:“The amount of items is extraordinary, but Ukrainian people still need donations”.

To be able to welcome more contributions, organisers need help from the local community.

The church are looking for anyone who owns lorries, trucks or vans and is willing to help transport items.

They are also in need of storage space, like warehouses and garages, to keep donations in.

The church is filled to the brim with donations from Edinburgh locals.

Ms Tsebrii thanked those who had donated, and described Edinburgh locals as “such heart warming creatures”.

If you can help with transportation or storage space, please contact Ms Tsebrii by calling 07799515177 or emailing [email protected]

St Andrew's Ukrainian Catholic Church has been a hub where people can drop-off vital aid donations for those who need it in Ukraine.