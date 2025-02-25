A visitor to an Edinburgh tourist attraction went viral after she got an interesting look at her unborn baby earlier this month.

A scan with a difference captured a surprising moment for tourist Rae Ward when she visited Camera Obscura & World of Illusions at the Royal Mile in February, revealing the distinct silhouette of her unborn baby boy.

The thermal camera, which was installed in 2009, is a popular part of the Edinburgh attraction, and lets visitors see a visual of all their body hot spots.

Rae Ward and her unborn baby were captured on the thermal camera at Edinburgh tourist attraction Camera Obscura in February this year. | Camera Obscura

Rae, who was visiting with her partner, got a pleasant surprise to see the distinct silhouette of her unborn baby boy through the thermal camera imaging.

The 19-year-old from Northumberland, shared her experience on TikTok, and it quickly went viral, gaining over 3 million views in just three days, leaving viewers amazed by what they saw.

Rae said:“The thermal camera experience was adorable and made me so happy, especially as I’m quite an anxious person who worries about my little one.

“Given the limited scans you have, I always wonder what he’s up to and if he’s doing ok. Seeing him made my day so much better and made the trip more fun.

“The staff were lovely, and the attractions were very cool!”

Andrew Johnson, general manager of Camera Obscura & World of Illusions, said:“Our thermal camera is one of our most popular exhibits and we are delighted that Rae was able to have the special experience of seeing her unborn baby.

“This is not the first time our thermal camera exhibit has impacted the lives of our visitors, previously helping to detect early stages of breast cancer in another visitor.

“We really appreciate being part of all our visitor’s life changing moments, and wish Rae all the best with her pregnancy.”

Rae’s viral post on Tik Tok on February 15 has received more than 400,000 likes and 1,000 comments.

Among the comments, one social media user said: “Imagine doing this as your baby announcement with family.” Another added: “Wait, I need to know what this is and where to go omg.”

While one Tik Tok user asked: “Right does this actually work? Because I'm 38 weeks and I'm so tempted to drag myself into Edinburgh and huff and puff up the royal mile just for this!”

The thermal camera exhibit uses an infrared camera to spot heat patterns and blood flow in your body. Officially known as Digital Infrared Thermal Imaging, this technology is used in electrical inspections, military operations and medical research. The thermal camera at Camera Obscura is designed for fun and is not intended for any professional use.