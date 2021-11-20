Video: Glasgow people speak out after city named Scotland's unhappiest

To many, the results seemed unlikely given its fun loving and friendly ways.

The survey asked Scots to rate their life on a scale of zero to 10, with Scots as a whole giving an average score of 6.18.

But in Glasgow residents were the least happy with a mean score of just 5.69, according to the first Scottish Wellbeing Index poll.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow at dawn. The city was recently named as the unhappiest in Glasgow - but not everyone agrees. PIC: Ian Dick/CC.

Meanwhile, Lothian came out as the happiest area of Scotland, with a score of 6.37.

Mark Diffley, founder and director of the Diffley Partnership, which launched the survey with Charlotte Street Partners, said: "This inaugural report highlights significant differences in how different parts of society are feeling, with wellbeing driven by issues such as age, employment status, and where you live."

Glaswegians, as you would well imagine, had a thing or two to say about the findings.

For the full story, read here: Glasgow is the least happy city in Scotland but half of Scots feel ‘broadly positive’

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.