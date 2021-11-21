The U-14 youth game between Spartans FC Youth and Edinburgh City Blacks was a South East Region Youth Football Association Division One fixture and was being played at ESMS's Arboretum Road pitch.

But the game had to be called off at half time after a brawl broke out between several people watching the match from a pitch-side fence.

A parent who witnessed the fight, and who did not want to be named, said Spartans were leading at 2-0 when the brawl erupted.

He said: “Dozens of parents watching were shocked by the scenes which unfolded at half time in the game.

“The match had been played in good spirit up to that point. But as the boys came off, a parent who'd been vociferous through the first half started shouting at another Edinburgh City parent, and threw a punch.

“They started kicking and punching each other in the street, in full view of the two groups of players, with other parents and coaches attempting to separate the two. It seemed like a parked car was damaged in the melee.

“With two or three of the Edinburgh City players visibly distressed, the referee had no choice but to call the game off at half time."

The parent said it was the worst incident he had ever seen at a youth football game.

"My son was shocked at what he'd seen. It's the worst I've seen at a youth match, and has no place in the game. The guy who started it shouldn't be allowed near a game again. The sad thing is, it'll be his son who suffers.”

He added: “The kids of these people must be horrified.”

Both clubs have been contacted for comment.

It is understood the incident has not been reported to police.

A message from the Editor:

