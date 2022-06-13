Views sought over proposed West Lothian taxi fare rise

Following a statutory consultation with the local hire car trade, it is proposed to increase the current maximum fare scales and charges that are in place for journeys within West Lothian in taxis and private hire cars which are fitted with meters.

The method of calculation of maximum fares has not risen since 2016. The effect of the changes is that if the revised fare table is approved, meters will be altered so more will be charged for the distance travelled.

In addition, the time periods during which the increased Christmas and New Year tariff can be charged will increase by five hours, and some additional charges are proposed to be increased.

The deadline for responses is July 14, with any increases coming into force from November 22.

For journeys starting or ending out with West Lothian, or unmetered hire cars, fares should be agreed in advance with the driver.

Full details of the proposed changes can be seen at www.westlothian.gov.uk/taxi-and-private-hire-cars.

Anyone who wishes to make a representation regarding the proposals must do so before July 14 in writing to Carol Johnston, Chief Solicitor at West Lothian Civic Centre, Livingston, EH54 6FF or email [email protected]