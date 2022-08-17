Visit to mark 50th anniversary of West Lothian's twinning with Hochsauerland in Germany

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Lothian Provost, Cathy Muldoon.

The visit was approved at a meeting of West Lothian Council Executive following receipt of an invitation for a delegation to visit Germany this year to continue the development of the partnership.

In August 1972, a twinning partnership agreement between the district of Arnsberg in Germany and the district of West Lothian was signed in Linlithgow. After reorganisation in Germany in 1975 the area of Arnsberg joined with Brilon and Meschede to become the Hochsauerland.

West Lothian residents have been visiting Hochsauerland and vice versa ever since, to promote cultural and education links. This will be the first visit to take place for a number of years due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The theme of the visit will be on economic development, sustainable development and climate change

