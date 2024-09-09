The iconic ‘ship that never sailed’ hosted living history encampments from Medieval and Napoleonic eras up to the early 20th century on Saturday and Sunday.
Visitors to the attraction near Bo’ness were also treated to arena shows with musketry performances and were also offered the chance to have a go at stonemasonry, as well as enjoying bird watching from the battlements.
1. Under siege
Historic Scotland’s ‘Siege on the Forth’ event returned to Blackness Castle on Saturday 7 and Sunday, September 7 and 8. | HES Photo: Michael Boyd
2. Charge!
These kids enjoyed themselves at the historic event at Blackness Castle near Bo'ness at the weekend. | HES Photo: Michael Boyd
3. Duel
This duel was one of the performances on offer in the arena at the weekend. | HES Photo: Michael Boyd
4. Stepping back in time
This historic landmark, famously referred to as the ‘ship that never sailed', provided a weekend filled with engaging activities for visitors. | HES Photo: Michael Boyd
