Visitors step back in time at Blackness Castle Siege on the Forth historic reenactment - in pictures

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 9th Sep 2024, 10:27 BST

Hundreds of years of history descended on Blackness Castle at the weekend with the return of the popular annual Siege on the Forth Event. 

The iconic ‘ship that never sailed’ hosted living history encampments from Medieval and Napoleonic eras up to the early 20th century on Saturday and Sunday.

Visitors to the attraction near Bo’ness were also treated to arena shows with musketry performances and were also offered the chance to have a go at stonemasonry, as well as enjoying bird watching from the battlements.

Historic Scotland’s ‘Siege on the Forth’ event returned to Blackness Castle on Saturday 7 and Sunday, September 7 and 8.

1. Under siege

Historic Scotland’s ‘Siege on the Forth’ event returned to Blackness Castle on Saturday 7 and Sunday, September 7 and 8. | HES Photo: Michael Boyd

Photo Sales
These kids enjoyed themselves at the historic event at Blackness Castle near Bo'ness at the weekend.

2. Charge!

These kids enjoyed themselves at the historic event at Blackness Castle near Bo'ness at the weekend. | HES Photo: Michael Boyd

Photo Sales
This duel was one of the performances on offer in the arena at the weekend.

3. Duel

This duel was one of the performances on offer in the arena at the weekend. | HES Photo: Michael Boyd

Photo Sales
This historic landmark, famously referred to as the ‘ship that never sailed', provided a weekend filled with engaging activities for visitors.

4. Stepping back in time

This historic landmark, famously referred to as the ‘ship that never sailed', provided a weekend filled with engaging activities for visitors. | HES Photo: Michael Boyd

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:History
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice