Viva Mexico at Lasswade care home

Residents at Drummond grange care home went loco last week celebrating Cinco de Mayo, which takes place on May 5 every year.

By Kevin Quinn
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 5:00 am

Cinco de Mayo is a national day which celebrates freedom and liberty in Mexico.

It marks the date in 1862 when President Benito Juarez sent troops to face the invading French army who were marching towards Mexico City.

The day is hugely important in Mexico and is celebrated with parades, battle re-enactments, fireworks and parties around the country.

Residents at Drummond Grange in Lasswade watched videos of parades and celebrations in Mexico and enjoyed a Mexican party with Mariachi music, games, dress-up and other fun activities.

Speaking about the Cinco de Mayo celebrations at the Lasswade care home, Jan, a resident there, said: “It is so wonderful and so much fun!”

Drummond Grange resident Rhoda donned a sombrero.
