Vogrie outdoor learning highlighted

Vogrie outdoor early learning centre.

Manager Janet Donaldson presented at the virtual Atlantic Rim Collaboratory (ARC) Thought Meet Session recently, a virtual tour of Scotland for educators exploring good practice and lessons learned from the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow.

Janet said: “We’re extremely proud of Vogrie, so it was a real honour to be invited to speak to such a prestigious group of international peers about our work and the high quality outdoor education experience children enjoy with us.

“As our children learn through connecting with their environment and each other, they also find out more about the world around them and how we all need to play a part to ensure its future.

“At Vogrie, therefore, we strive to reuse, remake and recycle. We’re aware of our energy consumption, we encourage composting and we’re committed to reducing inequalities while making sure the children who come are developing strong life skills.

“The centre has only been opened for just over two years and we feel we’ve achieved so much in such a short space of time, especially while coping with the demands of the pandemic. It’s wonderful, therefore, to be recognised for and share our good practice to potentially benefit children in Scotland and beyond.”

ARC is a global educational movement promoting improvement, innovation and inclusion in schools and larger societies.

Speaking about the contribution from the team at Vogrie Park, Ollie Bray, Strategic Director, Education Scotland said: “Education Scotland is grateful to Vogrie Outdoor ELC for their inspiring input to the Atlantic Rim Collaboratory Thought Meet session. There is growing international interest in Scotland’s approach to Learning for Sustainability and we were delighted to take delegates on a virtual visit to see some of the best practice that Scotland has to offer.